AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie stock opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.27. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $285.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

