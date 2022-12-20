AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

