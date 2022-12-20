Accel Wealth Management Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,870.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,962.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,890.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,958.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 920,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 875,434 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

About Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

