Accel Wealth Management Has $406,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,862.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

GOOG stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

