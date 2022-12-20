Activest Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.6% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 36.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 720,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 190,959 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $15.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

