Activest Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 16,805.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IHAK stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $45.30.

