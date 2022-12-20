Activest Wealth Management Buys 53,746 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 571.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Banco Santander by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 9.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 51.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €3.20 ($3.40) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

