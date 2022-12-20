Activest Wealth Management Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

NOW opened at $382.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.16, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.23.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

