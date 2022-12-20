Activest Wealth Management Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after buying an additional 614,749 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,665,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 26,434 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $42.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

