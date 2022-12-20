Activest Wealth Management Has $104,000 Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating) by 2,145.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000.

Get Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.7 %

BRZU stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.