Activest Wealth Management Has $110,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,967.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 86.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $42.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Cowen lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.36.

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.