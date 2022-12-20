Activest Wealth Management Has $110,000 Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,967.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 86.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,996 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $42.46.
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
