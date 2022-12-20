Activest Wealth Management Has $128,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.