Activest Wealth Management Has $148,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1,167.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after acquiring an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $108.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.38 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. TheStreet lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

