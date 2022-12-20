Activest Wealth Management Invests $80,000 in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

DPZ opened at $356.33 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.23.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

