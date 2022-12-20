Activest Wealth Management Invests $80,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after acquiring an additional 552,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.