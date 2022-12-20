Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

