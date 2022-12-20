Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of fuboTV by 21.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $404.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.93. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

