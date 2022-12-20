Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,350,000 after buying an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

