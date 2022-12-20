Activest Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 138,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 25,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 44,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 449,465 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of VZ opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $155.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

