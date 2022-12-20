Activest Wealth Management Purchases 200 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $434.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

