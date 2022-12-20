Activest Wealth Management Purchases 519 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

