Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 333.5% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.