Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 2,740 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8,928.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.38.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

