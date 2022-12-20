Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 7,830 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 209.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.