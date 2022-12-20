Activest Wealth Management Takes $154,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $658.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

