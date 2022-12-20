Activest Wealth Management Takes Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Activest Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,382.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $27.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

