Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

