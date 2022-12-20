Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
