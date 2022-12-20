Addison Capital Co Acquires 51,052 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,899.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,764.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,870.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,962.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,338.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

