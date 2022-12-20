Ade LLC Has $5.90 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ade LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 6.6% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after purchasing an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37.

