Ade LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Ade LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 770,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,542,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 862,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.241 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

