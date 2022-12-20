Ade LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ade LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $350.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

