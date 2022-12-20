Ade LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ade LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

