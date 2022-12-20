Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires 170 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1,267.0% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IYF stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

