Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

