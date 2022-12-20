Adirondack Trust Co. Buys Shares of 475 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 5.5% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $435.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

