Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 2.7% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.