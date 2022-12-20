Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 165 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $790,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.57.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

