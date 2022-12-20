Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

