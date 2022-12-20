Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $288.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

