Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CP opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

