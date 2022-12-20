Adirondack Trust Co. Takes Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 16.8% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 15.6% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Toro by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 308,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toro news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.26.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

