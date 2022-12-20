Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 6.3 %
Advaxis stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.15. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60.
Advaxis Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.