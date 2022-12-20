Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of AEMD opened at $0.26 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
