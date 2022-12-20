Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.26 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.