Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 2.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

