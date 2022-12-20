AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $145.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

