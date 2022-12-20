Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,930,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 22,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Agenus Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $704.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.31.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth about $34,436,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Agenus by 943.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,372,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agenus by 30.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agenus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,922,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,851,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,615 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
