Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 282.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 9.5 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

