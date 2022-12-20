Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$12.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.51.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold
In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at C$273,337.68. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$166,603.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at C$273,337.68. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total transaction of C$108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,828.52. Insiders sold 368,610 shares of company stock worth $4,093,473 over the last ninety days.
Alamos Gold Trading Down 1.6 %
Alamos Gold Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
