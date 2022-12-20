Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 970,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.74.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $234.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.32 and its 200 day moving average is $190.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

